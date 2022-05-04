Tortolita Middle School shuts down rumor about students having a gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tortolita Middle School is shutting down a rumor about students having a gun on campus.
The Marana Unified School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying:
Our school, the Marana Unified School District and local law enforcement take safety concerns and threats very seriously.
Threats or false rumors, even when made in a joking manner, can result in serious consequences aligned with our district discipline matrix and Arizona Criminal Law.
Please continue to talk to your child(ren) about the seriousness of sharing false or unsubstantiated statements at any time, whether in person or on any social media site.
District officials say the Pima County Sheriff's Department looked into a rumor about a potential gun on campus.
Deputies did not find any evidence supporting this claim.
Tortolita administration finished the school day on its regular schedule.
They also confirm all students and staff are safe.
