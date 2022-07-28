Tohono Chul Park holds summer sale "for more than just plant nerds"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tohono Chul is holding their annual Monsoon Madness plant sale.

It's a two-day event with music, food trucks and drinks on the first night.

In a press release, the garden said "This annual sale is for more than just plant nerds, anyone can come on down to buy the weird and wondrous and learn plant care from the professionals."

They say you'll be sure to find something unique because they have everything from the bizarre and edible to the showy and tricky.

Admission is free.

The sale will run from 3 - 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and from 8 a.m. until 1p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

----

