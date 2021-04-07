Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TMC vaccination clinic to move to Udall Park

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:38:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center will move its vaccine clinic to Udall Park April 19.

"TMC has been an invaluable partner since the start of the vaccination efforts in Pima County," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, in a statement. "Moving their site indoors as temperatures rise will continue to best serve the community and all those workers and volunteers who have helped make their operations so efficient."

TMC has distributed 100,000 doses in four months. Udall Park is located at 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Hours for the clinic will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday from April 19-24. Starting April 26, hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

To register, visit this site.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.