TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the second year in a row, Tucson Medical Center has earned a top honor among area hospitals.

According to U.S. News & World Report's annual 'Best Hospitals' ranking for 2022-23, TMC ranks in the top spot in the Tucson metro area, and fourth in the state, moving up from its fifth place ranking in 2021-22.

“For nearly 80 years, Tucsonans have put their trust in Tucson Medical Center, from the birth of their children to their most difficult health care challenges,” said Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center. “We are proud to be a part of that legacy caring for this community and I am thankful for how this honor highlights the hard work and dedication of the TMC staff to delivering exceptional patient care.”

U.S. News & World Report's hospital ranking system evaluates hospitals' performances based on metrics that include survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and nursing care. U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for the 2022-23 list.

In addition to the overall rating, U.S. News also ranked TMC as "high performing" in nine categories of care: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, and stroke.