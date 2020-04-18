Ticketmaster adjusts ticket refund policy after fan outrage

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of congress are calling out Ticketmaster for their refund policy and they sent the ticket giant a letter to clarify exactly why they did it. Earlier this week KGUN 9 reported that thousands of Ticketmaster event ticket holders were outraged over the companies refund policy and it continues with over 4,200 comments along with petitions against the company. On April 16th, Congresswoman Katie Porter and Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. sent a scathing letter to Ticketmaster telling them fix the situation.

Then on April 17th, the president of Ticketmaster responded to the letter and said the company is now offering a program called "Rock When You're Ready" it will give fans the option of getting 150% of the ticket value in “Concert Cash” or get a full refund within 30 days once a show is canceled or new dates are finalized. Ticketmaster says over 55,000- events were scheduled from March 1st to the end of 2020 and at least 12,000 have been canceled so far. They also released the following statement :

"Live Nation will soon be rolling out Rock When You’re Ready, a full program of options for fans with tickets to shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled. Our venues across North America will be offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For cancelled shows fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program. And anyone who needs or wants their money back will have the option to get a full refund within 30 days once a show has been canceled or new dates have been finalized. It takes an entire ecosystem to bring live events to life, and we appreciate the patience of fans as our teams work through the details of shifting these shows with artists, venues, and communities around the world. Exact offers will vary based on show and venue, and will be shared directly with ticketholders when they are available, beginning May 1."

The letter from Congress members:https://pascrell.house.gov/uploadedfiles/ticketmaster_covid-19_letter.pdf

Ticketmaster response letter: https://news.ticketmaster.com/188025-a-message-from-ticketmaster-regarding-live-event-refunds

