Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show returns to Davis-Monthan AFB

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show will be held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base from March 22 to 23, 2025.

The gates open at 9:00 a.m. each day, and the event is free to the public. It offers an exciting lineup of aerial performances, static displays, and entertainment for all ages.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the show alongside acts like Vicky Benzing, Tom Larkin, Smoke-n-Thunder Jet Shows, Red Bull Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Jon Melby, and Brad Wursten.

General admission is free, but premium seating options, including VIP packages, are available for purchase. Parking is also free for general admission, with VIP parking offered to Platinum ticket holders pending security approval.

Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event, though outside alcohol is prohibited.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Prepare for a lengthy walk from the parking lot to the seating area.

Prohibited items include weapons, large bags, drones, pets (except service animals), and outside alcohol.

Performances, static displays, activities, and concessions will remain the same each day.

For premium ticket purchases and additional event details, visit the official 355th Force Support Squadron Facebook page