Big weekend ahead at Davis-Monthan air show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You can see flashy flying, and some history at Davis Monthan Air Force Base this weekend.

Friday was a rehearsal day for the Davis-Monthan Air Show. It was a great chance to give you a sample of what you can see if you come Saturday and Sunday.

The air show is an opportunity to see planes and pilots able to dance through the sky…and those with the power to blast through it.

Displays like the Air Force Thunderbirds can be a recruiting tool while planes like the F-35 show off the latest stealth technology.

Airman First Class Matthew Dooley is from the Phoenix area. As an avionics technician he maintains the electronics that make the F-35 a flying computer able to collect and share battlefield data.

“I grew up loving airplanes, and I joined the Air Force, and I ended up getting an avionics slot from my recruiter, and it took about six months to eight months of training until I got my first base at Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake City.”

Many planes won’t fly in the air show. They came in just to help you have a close look and maybe learn some history. Mike Doyle is withWings of Flight Foundation in Mesa. He showed us an old Stearman used to train pilots in World War Two.

“You know, for work, I fly a Triple Seven (Boeing 777) for an airline, and although they're both Boeing built airplanes, there's no comparison to the two at all. This (the Stearman) is wood, wire and fabric, and it is very much seat of the pants flying. It's a lot of feel. There's nothing like that in a modern airplane anymore.”

He says in World War Two many British pilots trained in Arizona where they had better weather than in England and no fear of being shot down as they trained.

In today’s Arizona this weekend’s forecast is for fun and spectacular sights in the air.

General admission is free, but premium seating options, including VIP packages, are available for purchase. Parking is also free for general admission, with VIP parking offered to Platinum ticket holders pending security approval.

Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event, though outside alcohol is prohibited.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Prepare for a lengthy walk from the parking lot to the seating area.

