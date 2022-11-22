Three-year-old killed by drunk driver saves lives with organ donation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, Nov. 6, a drunk driving crash claimed the life of a three-year-old boy near El Tiro Road.

His family is grieving, but finding ways to honor little Grayson.

“We always called Grayson our angel baby, our angel boy. And I think that was more appropriate than we even knew," said Jessica Kaiser, Grayson's grandmother.

“My brain can't process it. It's too much, it's unimaginable.”

Grayson was the light of his family's life—until his life was taken in a horrific car wreck, with his mother and little brother in the car.

“Sydney had to reach into the broken window to pull Grayson out of the car, lay him on the ground, and start CPR," said Kaiser.

The person responsible was charged with a DUI.

“We understand mistakes," said Kaiser. "I think as a family we understand and know how to forgive mistakes.”

But she adds that not all mistakes can be forgiven.

“But he left this young woman to try and save her son by herself and I can't forgive that right now, I can't forgive that,” she said.

For every year Grayson lived, there was one life he was able to save, said Kaiser: “Grayson was able to save three other young children with his heart, his lungs, his kidney and his liver.”

So while one family is grieving their loss, another family is celebrating life.

“The silver lining was that we knew that there were some other parents that were really rejoicing that their babies were going to live,” said Kaiser. “So I'm really proud of him for being able to do that.”

All thanks to an angel named Grayson.

“So in honor of that, his mama has decided to do a toy drive and she's named it 'Grayson's Gifts' in honor of his gifts of his organs.”

The toys will be given to under-privileged kids this holiday season.

"I'm so proud of his mom for doing everything she can to make other people's lives better in spite of this for herself,” said family friend Jess Sueskind.

It’s something she learned from Grayson himself.

“Grayson came at a time when Donovan and Sydney needed to be saved, so I think watching his mom save other people would make him so proud,” Sueskind said.

A little boy who will always be the light of his family's life.

“We all miss him desperately.”

Two locations are currently accepting toy donations for Grayson's Gifts of Life. Donations should be unwrapped toys, dropped off at:

The Monica



40 E. Congress

Mondays – Thursdays, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fridays - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.



JKaiser Workspaces



40 E. Congress, Ste. 102

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Grayson's Gifts of Life is now accepting toys through Wednesday, Dec. 14.