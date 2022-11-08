Drunk driving crash claims life of three-year-old near El Tiro Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving two cars near El Tiro Road.

The incident occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on West El Tiro Road and North Puma Road.

According to PCSD, a Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Puma Road, making a left turn from a stop sign, to head westbound on El Tiro Road.

A Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 22-year-old man, Tyler Marcum, was traveling eastbound on El Tiro. He crossed into the westbound lane and impacted the Nissan, according to PCSD.

Three people were inside the Nissan, including two children.

One of the children, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The child died as a result of his injuries on Nov. 8, in the morning.

The other child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Both kids were properly strapped into their seats.

According to PCSD, Marcum showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and driving under the influence. PCSD says other criminal charges are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.