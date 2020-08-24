Three sentenced in 2017 Baby Wyllow death

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three people were sentenced at Pima County Superior Court Monday in connection to the 2017 death of Wyllow Brewer.

Jon-Paul Bagdanowich Jr. was sentenced 15 years probation, early termination possible after ten years, Kylie Marie Brewer was sentenced 16 years in DOC and Kaylie Ryan Gossett was sentenced 10.5 years in DOC, 15 years probation tail, early termination possible after ten years.

All pleaded guilty to crimes, including manslaughter and child abuse, related to the case.

In February 2017, 6-month-old Wyllow was found unresponsive at 2900 block of West Katapa Trail. She was later taken to Banner University Medical Center, where she died.

Wyllow's injuries included a bruise on her head, blood in her nose and mouth and a possibly fractured bone in her arm.