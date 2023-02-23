Watch Now
Three car crash blocks all lanes on I-10

Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:55:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a three-vehicle minor injury collision.

The incident occurred on Interstate 10 at milepost 102 westbound.

According to DPS, all lanes are blocked.

