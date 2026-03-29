Thousands of protesters gather across Tucson for third 'No Kings Day' demonstrations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —Thousands of people took to the streets across Tucson to participate in several No Kings Day protests, voicing their disapproval of President Donald Trump and his administration.

They joined protests and marches across the country for the third No Kings Day. In Midtown, hundreds of protesters gathered for a rally, lining up down 22nd Street at Reid Park. Demonstrators carried signs and shared messages speaking out against the president.

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva rallied protesters at Reid Park, expressing her disagreement with the administration and speaking to the crowd about the importance of the demonstrations.

I've met three people in the five minutes I've been here who are telling me this is the very first time they've ever come to a protest," Grijalva continues. People are waking up, and the vast majority of us are angry about the loss of our rights. "

For Tonia Watkins, the event marked her first time protesting on No Kings Day. She said she felt compelled to stand up for what she believes in.

"I don't agree with his policies...we need to make sure he does the right thing for people," Watkins said.

Protester Roger Bloker also joined the crowds, describing the demonstrations as a fight for democracy.

"We fought a revolution to not have kings 250 years ago. And it looks like we're going to have to fight another revolution, non-violently, to take our democracy back," Bloker said.

The protests extended beyond Reid Park, with demonstrators seen marching along Oracle Road. Shelly and Karen McHamon attended the Oracle Road demonstrations, noting the diverse crowd.

"And it was inspiring to see people from all ages and all walks of life out there, either waving signs or driving by in support,"

Shelly McHamon said.

Additional protests also made their way down to Green Valley.

While the No Kings Day marches took place, at least one counter-protest was reported on North Oracle.

The White House issued a response to the day's demonstrations.

"The only people who care about these Trump derangement therapy sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said.

Congresswoman Grijalva disagrees as she speaks to her constituents.

"Because everyone, regardless of whether you're a Democrat, Republican, Independent, don't care about politics at all, or not able to vote at all, we should all be concerned about the loss of our rights,"

