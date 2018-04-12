Thoryndale Elementary vote tonight

Partly Cloudy
HI: 87°
LO: 49°
Marana parents will get their chance to be heard this week on the possible closure of Thornydale Elementary School.
Nearly 300 parents and PTO members showed up at a meeting in Marana on Tuesday to make their feelings heard about the Marana Unified School District possible closing an elementary school.
The Marana Unified School District has notified parents of two upcoming meetings to discuss the possible closure of Thornydale Elementary.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tonight, the Marana Unified School District Governing Board will vote whether or not to close Thornydale Elementary.
The district send a letter in March to parents, explaining that enrollment numbers have steadily declined over the past several years, a big factor in this decision to have the vote.
The vote will take place tonight at 7:00 p.m., at Marana Middle School.