Parents continue to fight for neighborhood school

MARANA, Ariz. - The Marana School District Governing board will vote on the fate of a community school on Thursday night.



Thornydale Elementary has had declining enrollment and now there's a possibility it will close.

Parents of students are working overtime to prove to the board that their school is worth it.

Thornydale school is possibly closing due to low enrollment but Erica Engelbreston-Medford says something isn't right.

Her husband is a realtor and she used multiple Listing Service to look at the boundaries between the two other schools - Butterfield and Quail Run where students will be sent if Thornydale is closed.

"I found out Quail Run has 400 more houses than us and Butterfield had 300 more houses than us," says Engelbreston-Medford.

Adding, that the area is growing. "I found how many houses have closed in our boundary and last year we closed 130 homes and this year 30 home. If you do the average 120 will close this year if keeps going that way."

While board members are looking at the decline of enrollment Engelbreston-Medford says there is hope.

"It's about time this community is having a turnaround and that's what I'm starting to see. Sooner or later there will be kids coming here so what is their plan once we get more kids here? Shoving them into Butterfield and Quail Run?"

The board will be voting Thursday night at the Marana Middle school at 11279 W. Grier Road.