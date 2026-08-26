Third suspect in deadly shooting of Tucson PD recruit taken into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officials have taken Alex James Barnett, the third suspect in the deadly shooting of a Tucson PD cadet, into custody Monday night.

Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) tells KGUN 9 a search warrant was served.

Kevin Adger, PCSD public information officer, said the Fugitive Investigative Unit was following up on leads Monday, which brought them to the Desert Atrium apartment complex on Broadway and Camino Seco.

"After a three-hour standoff and negotiation with Alex Barnett, he surrendered to our Pima Regional SWAT Team," Adger said.

PCSD also said Barnett will be processed and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Barnett has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

Barnett will have his first hearing August 31 to determine bond, followed by a preliminary hearing September 3.

KGUN 9 witnessed law enforcement officers approach Barnett's family after he surrendered. One officer said. "There's no issues. He's all right."

Adger confirmed there were no injuries for anyone involved.

Barnett's brother told KGUN 9 their father spoke on the megaphone to Alex. We asked Adger if he could confirm.

"That's part of the investigation, and that's part of our tactics," Adger said.

He did say some people were evacuated from the apartments nearby as a precaution.

Many agencies were on scene for assistance, such as: PCSD, Tucson Police, federal partners, Department of Public Safety, U of A Police, Oro Valley Police, Marana Police, and Sahuarita Police.

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On August 19, Tucson PD Cadet Carlos Ramirez and his fiance, a corrections officer, were shot in Tucson. Ramirez died from his injuries.

Over the weekend, police arrested a suspect and located a second in connection to the shooting.

Barnett had an active warrant for first-degree murder following the shooting.