Third man faces charges in Mesquite Elementary incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A third man faces trespassing charges in an incident in which three men allegedly refused to leave a principal’s office in a Vail school and threatened to put her under citizen’s arrest.

A parent and two other men were protesting that the parent’s child would have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, causing the student to miss a field trip.

On Tuesday, Tucson police confirmed that Frank Tainatongo, 48, faces charges including knowingly remaining unlawfully on property.

Charges have also been filed against the parent, Rishi Rambaran, and Kelly Walker, the owner of a Vail area coffee shop. Walker has organized a series of protests over mask mandates and other COVID restrictions.

They live-streamed video at Mesquite Elementary in the Vail School District. One parent brought plastic zip ties that could be used as handcuffs.

All three men are charged with third-degree trespassing. A conviction could lead to a sentence of up to 30 days in jail.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in court Sept. 15.

