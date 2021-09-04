Principal speaks out after being threatened with zip ties over COVID-19 protocols

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mesquite Elementary School principal Diane Vargo said after trying to have a conversation with a parent about COVID-19 restrictions, things quickly escalated.

Vargo said two men, both do not have students at the school, joined the parent at her office and said they were going to arrest her. Vargo said that one of the men was carrying heavy duty zip ties.

"They were claiming that we were breaking the law," Vargo said. "They were saying that they were going to arrest us."

Vargo said the group was angry that the parent's son was unable to go on a field trip after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"In order for our school to remain open we have to follow Pima County Health Department," Vargo said. "I tried to explain that, but he didn't want to hear it."

Vargo said the experience was frightening.

"I felt threatened," Vargo said. "You know there were 3 large men in my office. I felt violated."

Now Vargo is receiving some additional hate messages, but also many positive messages from the community.

"The reason why I'm so emotional is because there is an overwhelming support from the community and to be quite honest from the nation," Vargo said.

She added that she will be filing a restraining order against the men. The Tucson Police Department arrested one of the men on a misdemeanor trespassing offense.

