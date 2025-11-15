“They forgot to be human,” says SNAP user

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — SNAP benefits are flowing again, helping low income people put food on the table, but people who rely on SNAP could feel the effect of the stoppage for some time to come.

It was certainly good news for SNAP recipients when that money was restored and they had government help to get that food again. But a lot of SNAP clients are not out of the woods because when SNAP was suspended they had to dip into their slim cash reserves to keep eating.

Tyandrah Ashley remembers the moment she knew her SNAP benefits had shut off.

“I was in a panic. I didn't know how I was gonna get food. I think the first thing that came to mind was I had to donate plasma to get by.”

She says she did not have to resort to selling plasma but says digging deep to buy food without help from SNAP created a hole she’s still trying to climb out of.

“I am very low on cash, even though the food stamps have been released because I had to make up for that lost time not having it. So it's another struggle I’m dealing with.”

Food from the Community Food Bank helped her.

Besides sharing food, the Food Bank helps people sign up for SNAP.

Chris Firmage from the Food Bank says since the Federal shutdown ended and SNAP resumed it seems like more people are coming in to sign up for SNAP.

“I think a theory would be that now that the shutdown’s ended, I think people are aware that, okay, maybe snap is available once again, whereas it wouldn't have been, say, last week. I think that might be it. There might also be just more awareness because of this being in the news all the time.”

Firmage says in the last few weeks, there’s been a persistent surge of demand at the Food Bank, possibly from Federal workers still waiting for their paychecks.

Tyandrah Ashley feels both political parties were so focused on what they wanted they forgot about the people they serve.

“They were doing their job to the point where they forgot to be human.”

