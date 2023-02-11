Theft at public gem show brings security concerns for vendors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gem show security is becoming a concern for vendors. A high-priced knife was stolen earlier this week from a booth at the 22nd Street Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, and gem shows in Tucson have had items stolen in years past.

Some vendors are concerned after seeing thefts year after year.

Depending on which show in Tucson, a permit might be required to enter. The Gem and Mineral Show on 22nd Street is open to the public.

“This one you can find fine jewelry, good stones, valuable things. We really believe this show should not be open to the public,” said one vendor, Gabriela de la Torre.

Gabriela de la Torre is a Brazilian gem vendor that relies on the income the gem show brings in. She said worrying about thefts distracts from sales.

“Instead of working, we are just trying to take care to make sure people aren’t stealing,” she said.

De la Torre also wants more security for smaller booths like hers near the entrance.

Oke Millett with Discovery Gems and Jewellery has been working on this gem show for eight years. He understands why others would want more security.

“I would say every year there’s at least one horrible story of something pretty bad happening and something getting taken for a lot of money,” he said.

Still, he would prefer not to go in that direction.

“It’s difficult. It has to be a welcoming environment for everybody. I don’t know how many people come to a show, 50,000 or more, so we don’t want it to look like they’re coming into an armed situation,” said Millett.

As someone that comes year after year, Millett said awareness of what’s going on in your booth is something that comes with the gem show. He also recommended glass casing for high-priced items, but he knows that’s not the case for everyone.

Millett said just making relationships with neighboring booths could help keep an extra eye out.