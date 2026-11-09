‘The Work in Progress’ brings Americans together for conversations, with Tucson among six featured communities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new documentary is bringing people from different communities together to talk about their experiences, beliefs and hopes for the future of the country.

New documentary features Tucson in conversations about America’s divisions and shared experiences

The Work in Progress visits six communities across the country, including Tucson, to capture conversations between Americans at a time of uncertainty and division.

“The Work in Progress is a feature-length documentary that is a portrait of America in this moment where we find ourselves in a lot of uncertainty,” said Brandon Yadegari Moreno, a producer for the film.

The documentary also visits Honolulu, Chicago, Maine, Iowa City and Birmingham.

For Moreno, including Tucson was personal. He grew up in the city and said its cultural diversity made it a natural fit for the project.

“Tucson is part of the borderlands region... I see it as kind of existing at the intersection of Mexican and Latino cultures, of different Indigenous communities and cultures,” Moreno said.

The film brings together people from different generations and explores how shared experiences can help bridge political differences.

“The things that they have in common, the things that they want for themselves, for their families, for their communities... can really be a way of reaching across perceived political difference,” Moreno said.

Moreno said he hopes the conversations continue beyond the film, encouraging people to connect with those around them and talk about their backgrounds and experiences.

“Reach out to their neighbors, to family members, to strangers... and just continue to have hard conversations about who we are and where we come from,” he said.

Viewers can find the documentary’s screening schedule and watch the full interview with Moreno through the links accompanying this story.