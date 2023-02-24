The proposed 110-ft. cell tower in Picture Rocks gets pushback from community

PICTURE ROCKS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The picturesque views in Picture Rocks could soon have an obstructed view.

A 110-ft. cell tower is in the works for the community Northwest of Tucson.

Community members gathered on Thursday to voice their concerns to Clear Blue Services.

Toni Cox and Alvin Blain live about 80 yards from the proposed cell tower site on Bobcat Lane.

Faith Abercrombie

“We will definitely have a view of this tower and we feel that we don’t need the tower,” said Cox and Blain.

Dozens of residents shared similar concerns adding on that they have no complaints about their cell service.

Health concerns were mentioned at the meeting as well noise and light pollution. Decreasing the value of the residents’ homes was also a topic of discussion.

“You say there’s people who need better service, where are they?” said one resident.

Clear Blue Services had informational pamphlets regarding property value and safety when it comes to wireless sites.

“They look at the users, they have customers that are paying them that expect to have the service that they’re paying for,” said the Clear Blue Services representative.

The meeting was focused on hearing people’s feedback and while Clear Blue Services declined to comment, they told the group they will take these concerns to the developer, Vertical Bridge.

“So what do you do when you have that overwhelming opposition?” said one resident.

The Pima County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on March 1.