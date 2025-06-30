The numbers are in: Tucson area Point-in-Time Count finds 23% drop in unsheltered homelessness since 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson-Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH) counted 2,218 people experiencing homelessness during the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The count was conducted on Jan. 29, providing a snapshot of homelessness on a single night.

KGUN 9 followed a team conducting surveys this year. The team lead highlighted what she believed were flaws in the survey process.

TPCH released this year's report on Monday, noting a 5.5% increase from the total experiencing homelessness the previous year. Still, the report highlighted several "signs of progress."

The report found in comparison to other regions, the area's numbers have remained "relatively flat," while others have seen steep increases. The number of people counted who were identified as experiencing unsheltered homelessness dropped 23% since 2022. The number of people experiencing sheltered homelessness rose by 63% according to the report.

The report highlights this as a reflection of "effectively scaling to meet demand and provide safer alternatives to the street." It also notes the number of 18-24-year-olds experiencing youth homelessness went down by 32%.