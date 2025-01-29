Is the Point-in-Time Count accurately representing homelessness in Pima County?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Point-in-Time Count aims to provide a snapshot of homelessness on a single night in Pima County, as reported by Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness. Last year, data indicated a total of 2,100 individuals experiencing homelessness, marking a slight decrease from 2,209 individuals recorded in 2023.

This data directly influences funding for local solutions addressing homelessness. However, questions arise regarding the effectiveness of this counting method.

Due to privacy considerations, details about the counting process were scarce in previous years. However, this year, a team leader provided insight into the challenges that may lead to an inaccurate representation of homelessness in the region.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers conducted interviews with individuals experiencing homelessness, inquiring about their sleeping arrangements from the previous night, among other demographic questions. With the consent of interviewees, members of the mutual aid group Community on Wheels allowed KGUN 9 to document the process.

The volunteers described how they began their efforts at 6 a.m., regardless of the rain forecast for the day. They believe that's just one example of the circumstances that may impact the count's accuracy.

The Point-in-Time Count methodology is common in cities with significant homeless populations, including those in California, which has the highest number of homeless in the United States.

Still, the team leader aims to shed light on how these challenges uniquely affect Tucson, hoping to inspire a broader discussion and lead to more effective solutions for the homeless population.

KGUN 9 Southside Reporter Reyna Preciado will have the full report tonight on KGUN 9.