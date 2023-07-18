Watch Now
The Loft Cinema asking for votes to land spot on new Tucson Monopoly

MONOPOLY: Tucson Edition
The new edition of the classic board game is expected to hit shelves in March of 2024.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 18, 2023
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monopoly announces Tucson edition for March 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— Top Trumps USA has been asking for public input on the design of the recently announced Tucson Edition of Monopoly.

The version of the classic board game is set to be released in March 2024, and the Loft Cinema is asking Tucsonans to vote for the nonprofit movie theater.

The popular party game will feature all of the destinations, nonprofits, and businesses that define Tucson.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be emailed to tucson@toptrumps.com for consideration.

