The Loft Cinema asking for votes to land spot on new Tucson Monopoly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— Top Trumps USA has been asking for public input on the design of the recently announced Tucson Edition of Monopoly.

The version of the classic board game is set to be released in March 2024, and the Loft Cinema is asking Tucsonans to vote for the nonprofit movie theater.

The popular party game will feature all of the destinations, nonprofits, and businesses that define Tucson.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be emailed to tucson@toptrumps.com for consideration.