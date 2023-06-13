Watch Now
Monopoly announces Tucson edition for March 2024

Top Trumps USA is seeking public input on the game's design
The new edition of the classic board game is expected to hit shelves in March of 2024.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 09:41:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monopoly fans —- now's your chance to add a Tucson-flare to the classic board game.

Top Trumps USA recently announced plans to debut a brand new Tucson edition of the popular party game, based entirely on businesses, non profits, and destinations that make this desert retreat unique.

Jennifer Tripsea, a representative from Top Trumps USA, spoke on this exciting venture bringing more of the old pueblo to the rest of the world.

“Tucson encompasses the best of what the desert has to offer, from scenic hikes to bustling nightlife to Old West history... Our goal is to capture everything that makes Tucson a beloved destination and unique place to live in one game," Tripsea said in a statement.

MONOPOLY: Tucson Edition will also feature a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, as well as the money used within the game, to give the entire board a Southern Arizona feel.

The new board game is expected to hit shelves in March of 2024; the company says those interested will be able to find it in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon and select local Tucson retailers.

Public submissions and business inquiries can be emailed to tucson@toptrumps.com for consideration.

