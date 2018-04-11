'The Greatest Showman' steps right up on home video

Here are this week's hottest home video releases:

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Edition

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong star in this 1978 cult classic, one of the definitive pot comedies. In their feature film debut, they play a pair of stoners who dream of becoming musicians and accidentally smuggle a van made of marijuana from Mexico to L.A. Extras include filmmaker commentary, Cheech & Chong songs, background featurettes and a vintage trailer.

Crashing: Season 2 (Digital)

Pete Holmes stars in an awkward HBO sitcom based on his own struggles to make a name for himself in the cut-throat NYC comedy scene. Building off the success of the first season, Holmes makes some advances in his career and love life but struggles to hang onto them as he reverts to self-destruction. Artie Lange and Jamie Lee co-star. Available on iTunes, Fandango Now, Google Play and other online retailers.

The Greatest Showman

In this invigorating musical, Hugh Jackman takes on the role of P.T. Barnum, who starts with little more than an idea and ambition and creates a circus that becomes the entertainment phenomenon of the 19th century. Spectacular visuals match dizzying song-and-dance numbers in this consummate crowd-pleaser. Two hours of behind-the-scenes footage and a jukebox-like featurette encourages sing-alongs.

Insidious: The Last Key

Lin Shaye reprises her role as supernatural disturbance investigator Elise Rainier, who comes full circle to return to her childhood home, which pulses with ghostly happenings. Atmospheric thrills fade away due to a lackluster script, but fans will find a few jump-scares to relish. For my full review, click here. Extras include an alternate ending, eight deleted scenes, a franchise recap and three background featurettes.

Studios provided review screeners.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes