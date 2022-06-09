Watch
TFD: Two alarm fire on Oracle

Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 21:07:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire near Oracle Road.

It was a two alarm fire in the 3600 block of North Oracle Road.

According to TFD, the fire has been contained.

TFD advises the public to avoid the area.

