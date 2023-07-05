TFD stayed busy on 4th of July with several calls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to several calls Fourth of July.
Crews stayed busy with 352 calls for service and 103 fire calls where over 30 of them were brush fires.
TFD is here to serve the public.
A BUSY 4th of JULY! 🇺🇸 On Independence Day (and night!), your Tucson Fire Department responded to 352 calls for service (672 units dispatched) and 103 fire calls, including 30+ brush fires. #TFD is here for YOU #Tucson— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 5, 2023
