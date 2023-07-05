Watch Now
TFD stayed busy on 4th of July with several calls

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 19:51:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to several calls Fourth of July.

Crews stayed busy with 352 calls for service and 103 fire calls where over 30 of them were brush fires.

TFD is here to serve the public.

