TFD responds to late-night apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire is looking into an apartment fire that sparked just before midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of E. Drachman.
TFD says firefighters attacked the flames from multiple sides to prevent it from spreading to other units in the complex.
No injuries were reported.
