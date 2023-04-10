Watch Now
TFD responds to house fire near Avenida Planeta

Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 17:56:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of South Avenida Planeta.

The inside of the house has been knocked down, and workers are now working to put out the fire in the backyard and attic.

TFD advises the public to avoid the area.

