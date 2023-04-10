TFD responds to house fire near Avenida Planeta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of South Avenida Planeta.
The inside of the house has been knocked down, and workers are now working to put out the fire in the backyard and attic.
TFD advises the public to avoid the area.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
