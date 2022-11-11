Watch Now
TFD responds to crash near Silverbell

Posted at 5:22 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 19:22:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Both Tucson and Northwest Fire Departments responded to a crash on North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road Thursday, Nov. 10.

According to TFD, five people were transported from the scene around 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route since the and road is closed.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

