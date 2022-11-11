TFD responds to crash near Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Both Tucson and Northwest Fire Departments responded to a crash on North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road Thursday, Nov. 10.
According to TFD, five people were transported from the scene around 5 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route since the and road is closed.
——-
