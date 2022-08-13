TFD rescues 25 people during flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 12, 2022, around 5:15 p.m. the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) rescued 21 adults, 3 children, and 1 infant during flooding.
According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.
Firefighters used a Ladder over a low water crossing to get everyone to safety.
rescue of 21 adults, 3 children, & 1 infant
Bear Canyon
Pima County SAR, Tucson Fire - Rosemont and Pima Stations (engine 7 and ladder 4), & the Coronado NF worked together to perform a ladder rescue over the low water crossing.
Great teamwork made this rescue happen. pic.twitter.com/7cJrFma8Lf
