TFD rescues 25 people during flooding

Posted at 9:16 AM, Aug 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 12, 2022, around 5:15 p.m. the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) rescued 21 adults, 3 children, and 1 infant during flooding.

According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.

Firefighters used a Ladder over a low water crossing to get everyone to safety.

