TFD rescues 25 people during flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 12, 2022, around 5:15 p.m. the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) rescued 21 adults, 3 children, and 1 infant during flooding.

According to the Coronado National Forest, Pima County SAR, TFD, and Pima Stations worked together to rescue people stranded in Bear Canyon.

Firefighters used a Ladder over a low water crossing to get everyone to safety.

Bear Canyon

Great teamwork made this rescue happen. pic.twitter.com/7cJrFma8Lf — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) August 13, 2022