TFD: House fire leaves one person with non-life-threatening burn injuries

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire near East Fort Lowell Road.

The fire occurred in the 3200 block of North Anderson Drive.

Crews were able to control the fire in a garage space before quickly spread.

One patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries.

