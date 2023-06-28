TFD: House fire leaves one person with non-life-threatening burn injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire near East Fort Lowell Road.
The fire occurred in the 3200 block of North Anderson Drive.
Crews were able to control the fire in a garage space before quickly spread.
One patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries.
CONTROLLED 🔥 Fire has been called under control. A carport/garage space fire quickly spread before firefighters brought it under control. One patient transported with non-life-threatening burn injuries #TFD pic.twitter.com/8Esx41HlZx— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 28, 2023