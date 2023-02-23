Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

TFD: Four adults evacuated from house fire

fire 2.jfif
TFD
fire 2.jfif
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:27:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on Feb. 23 afternoon.

The fire took place at a house on the 5000 block of E. 4th Street.

Four adults were evacuated and Red Cross Arizona is assisting the victims

According to TFD, no injuries were reported.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE