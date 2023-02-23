TFD: Four adults evacuated from house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on Feb. 23 afternoon.
The fire took place at a house on the 5000 block of E. 4th Street.
Four adults were evacuated and Red Cross Arizona is assisting the victims
According to TFD, no injuries were reported.
