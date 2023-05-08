TFD: Fire at Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to multiple fires at the Ocotillo Hotel and Apartments in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.
Crews say the hallways are filled with smoke and occupants have been evacuated.
TFD asks the public to avoid the area.
