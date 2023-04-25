TFD: Debris fire near 29th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department and South Tucson Fire Engine 141 responded to a debris fire near 29th Street.
According to TFD the fire occurred at a scrapyard on the southest corner of 7th Avenue and 28th Street.
TFD asks to avoid the area as they continue to work on scene.
