TFD controls house fire near 16th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has controlled a house fire on the 6000 block of E. 16th Street.
Three men evacuated safely while one was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were injured.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
