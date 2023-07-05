Watch Now
TFD controls house fire near 16th Street

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 17:57:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department has controlled a house fire on the 6000 block of E. 16th Street.

Three men evacuated safely while one was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

