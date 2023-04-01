Texas Summit Fire fully contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — AZ State Forestry has confirmed the Texas Summit Fire has been fully contained.
The wildfire started on Wednesday, March 29th east of Benson along Interstate 10.
According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the wildfire burned 455 acres of land and 125 personnel were involved.
The #TexasSummitFire is 100% contained at 455 acres. The fire started Wed. afternoon E. of #Benson along I-10. All resources are back in quarters. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/5G1RnjN72a— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 1, 2023
Related: Texas Summit Fire crews face strong winds and rocky terrain
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.