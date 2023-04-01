Watch Now
Texas Summit Fire fully contained

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire responds to a wildfire near Benson. The Texas Summit Fire began on Wednesday, March 29 afternoon around 1:45 p.m.
Brooke Chau
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 15:43:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — AZ State Forestry has confirmed the Texas Summit Fire has been fully contained.

The wildfire started on Wednesday, March 29th east of Benson along Interstate 10.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the wildfire burned 455 acres of land and 125 personnel were involved.

