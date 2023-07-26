Watch Now
TEP working overnight to have customers back in service by tomorrow night

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 26, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power continues to make progress in repairing poles damaged by the storm on July 23.

The goal is to have customers back into service this evening. However, TEP doesn't expect to have everyone back in service until tomorrow night.

20 poles were damaged and about 18 of them have been repaired.

The last two poles should be repaired by tonight although installations have been slow due to rock grounds in some locations.

"I was told that it took about 8 hours to drill the hole for one of the poles," TEP says. "For reference, it can take 15 minutes in good conditions to drill a hole and begin pole installation."

TEP is replacing the damaged wood poles primarily with steel poles.

