TEP reporting outages near East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story is developing. Check back for future updates.

The Tucson Electric Power company is reporting power outages near East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road.

TEP is reporting approximately as many as 7,000 customers are without power on Tucson's east side.

KGUN spoke with an employee at Park Place shopping mall who told us they are currently experiencing a power outage and working on setting up generator power.

Customers can view updates and TEP's outage map at tep.com/outages. According to the map, power was expected to be restored by 2:14 p.m.

