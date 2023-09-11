Watch Now
TEP: Over 4,000 customers experiencing power outage in Sahuarita

Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 17:40:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Electric Power (TEP) responded to various power outages throughout the Sahuarita Road and Nogales Highway area.

Over 4,000 TEP customers are left without electricity.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

