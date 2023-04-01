Watch Now
TEP: More than 1,000 customers experienced power outage near Silverbell

Posted at 7:39 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 22:39:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power responded to a power outage near Silverbell Road.

More than 1,000 people were without power around 5:13 p.m.

The power outage was due to equipment damage.

According to TEP, customers should expect to have power around 7:30 p.m.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

