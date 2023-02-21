TEP to hold Public Comment Meetings on proposed rate increases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power will be holding several meetings for public comments surrounding TEP's new rates requests and other proposals.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and with the following methods:



Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 - 8 p.m. | Telephone only

Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Telephone only

Wednesday, March 8. at 6 - 8 p.m. | In-person and telephone

Thursday, March 23 at 6 - 8 p.m. | Telephone only

Wednesday, March 29 starting at 10 p.m. | In-person and telephone

Customers can call in during the meetings at 1-888-450-5996 and entering the code 457395#.

In-person meetings will be at the Arizona Corporation Commission's Tucson office, 400 W. Congress, Room 222 with a maximum of 25 people in the room at a time.

TEP is requesting to update their rates by late 2023 to recover the cost of energy resources, technology improvements, security upgrades, operating costs and to "serve the increasing energy needs of our growing community."

If the proposed rates pass, customers would see a possible 12% increase or more than $14 higher than current levels.