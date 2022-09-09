TEP customers left without power near I-10 and South Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 5,643TEP customers are left without power.

The power outage is between Ajo south to Aerospace Parkway, Campbell east to Craycroft.

A spokesperson from TEP has said they are responding to the outages and some customers have been brought back into service.

Pima County Department of Transportation has reported traffic signals out at the following three intersections:



Ajo Way and Palo Verde Road

Ajo Way and Dodge Boulevard

Benson Highway Swan Road and Valencia Road

View the TEP outage map at www.tep.com/outages .

Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.