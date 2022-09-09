Watch Now
TEP customers left without power near I-10 and South Alvernon Way

Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:13:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — About 5,643TEP customers are left without power.

The power outage is between Ajo south to Aerospace Parkway, Campbell east to Craycroft.

A spokesperson from TEP has said they are responding to the outages and some customers have been brought back into service.

Pima County Department of Transportation has reported traffic signals out at the following three intersections:

  • Ajo Way and Palo Verde Road
  • Ajo Way and Dodge Boulevard
  • Benson Highway Swan Road and Valencia Road

View the TEP outage map at www.tep.com/outages .

