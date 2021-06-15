Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TEP asks customers to conserve energy during peak hours

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps file
idea-choice-success-lightbulb.jpg
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 09:15:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is asking customers to preserve power during peak hours this week.

In a post on its website, TEP says this week's extreme heat is taxing the electrical grid. Conserving power between 3 and 7 p.m. each day will be a way to save money and keep power flowing.

TEP recommends pre-cooling your home and turning up your thermostat to 78 degrees. Other suggestions include cooking meals before 3 p.m. and heating them up in the microwave, avoiding using electric appliances, timing pool pumps to operate at night and using shades and blinds to keep sunlight out.

Tucson is under an Excessive Heat Warning this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!