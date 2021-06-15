TEP asks customers to conserve energy during peak hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is asking customers to preserve power during peak hours this week.

Conserving energy from 3-7 p.m helps us make more efficient use of our grid, conserving resources and saving money for everyone. Learn how you can help us beat the peak and also save on energy costs during the heat wave that's scorching the West this week. https://t.co/AOvkcCWu39 pic.twitter.com/1dUVikASom — TEP (@TEPenergy) June 14, 2021

In a post on its website, TEP says this week's extreme heat is taxing the electrical grid. Conserving power between 3 and 7 p.m. each day will be a way to save money and keep power flowing.

TEP recommends pre-cooling your home and turning up your thermostat to 78 degrees. Other suggestions include cooking meals before 3 p.m. and heating them up in the microwave, avoiding using electric appliances, timing pool pumps to operate at night and using shades and blinds to keep sunlight out.

Tucson is under an Excessive Heat Warning this week.