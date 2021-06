TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Services issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Tucson area.

Starting Sunday and going through Tuesday night, high temperatures are expected to be in the range of 105 and 113 degrees.

Areas affected include the Tucson metro area, western Pima County the Tohono O'odham Nation and areas of Pinal County.

