Teens suspected in attempted kidnapping of girl claim misunderstanding

Two teenagers accused of attempted kidnapping in Sierra Vista have told the police that the incident was a misunderstanding.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, An elementary-aged girl reported that two male teens offered her candy, then attempted to kidnap her.

The news release said she was playing with her siblings in a neighborhood in the area of Camino del Vara and Camino Bella Rosa on Thursday. When her siblings were around the corner and out of view, a dark gray pickup drove up from out of a nearby field.

One of the teens was in the truck bed and one was driving. The teen in the truck stated, "I have candy," then acted like he was going to climb out of the truck bed, the news release said.

The driver never spoke to her, the news release said.

Neither teenager exited the vehicle nor touched the child. She screamed and ran toward her siblings, the news release said.

One of the suspects came forward on Friday and provided a statement and information on the other suspect, saying the incident was a misunderstanding and not an attempted kidnapping, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

