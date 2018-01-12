Teen goes viral with unique 'Star Wars' videos

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Dani Ochoa, a 19-year-old Pima Community College student whose "Star Wars" videos have drawn hundreds of thousands of views online.

And she hasn't even needed a lightsaber to achieve internet fame. Here instrument of choice: A pencil

Ochoa scratches out the rhythms to "Star Wars" tunes by putting pencil to paper.

Here is "'Cantina Theme' played by a pencil and a girl with too much time on her hands":

And here is "Imperial March played by pencil:"