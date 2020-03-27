Target: Tucson distribution center employee tests positive for coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. - According to Target, an employee at the company's Tucson distribution center tested positive for COVID-19.

Target says the employee is on paid sick leave while on quarantine.

Pima County has reported 102 coronavirus cases. There are 665 cases statewide.

The center is located at 8940 E. Rita Park Drive. Target says it has deep-cleaned and sanitized the facility.

Target has notified the distribution center team and is following health guidelines.

Here is the company's statement:

We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that a Target team member at our distribution center in Tucson, Arizona has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we'll pay them while they are on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the facility, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire distribution center team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We'll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.

