Tanque Verde to require masks for PreK-6 students

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tanque Verde school district governing board made two COVID mitigation decisions at Tuesday night's meeting.

The first, to cancel large campus events until the middle of January, passed unanimously.

This comes after some of the COVID cases that shut down Agua Caliente Elementary School were linked to the school's Halloween event.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: COVID-19 outbreak closes Tanque Verde school

Board members also discussed canceling after school events and field trips, but decided to have the superintendent come back with recommendations on those items. Board members said during the meeting their goal is to keep the students safe while canceling as few events as possible.

The board also decided to require all students and staff at elementary schools to mask up. That includes students Pre-K through 6th grade and the staff at those schools. It does not apply to middle and high schools in the district.

Mask requirements will go into effect for those schools next Monday, November 15th and last until winter break.

Board members were split on this decision with three members voting yes and two saying no.

The board considered setting thresholds to determine when students in certain classes or schools would need to mask up based on the number of infections. That consideration was pushed to next week's meeting.

